MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Price Performance
NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $68.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.73. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MediciNova will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova
MediciNova Company Profile
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.
Featured Stories
