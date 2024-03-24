McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 134.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,132 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 1.2% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,037 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Keating Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $282.63. 2,556,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,190,374. The company has a market cap of $204.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.87. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 57.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

