Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.67-0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $476-501 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $487.69 million. Masimo also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.44-3.60 EPS.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $134.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.56. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.36 and a beta of 0.95. Masimo has a 12-month low of $75.22 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Masimo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 31.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Masimo by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

