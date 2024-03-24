Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Herbst Group LLC

Herbst Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 213,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.07.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $9,006,458.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,286. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $9,006,458.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,286. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.0 %

MAR stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $255.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,282,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,218. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.50. The company has a market cap of $76.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.56 and a fifty-two week high of $256.53.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

