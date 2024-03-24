MARBLEX (MBX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $154.99 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. MARBLEX has a market cap of $154.99 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MARBLEX token can now be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00002034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX was first traded on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 322,928,275 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,182,544 tokens. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 322,928,275 with 116,182,543.61235489 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.31074442 USD and is down -6.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $5,304,854.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARBLEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MARBLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

