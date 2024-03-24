Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.20

Shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.20 and traded as low as $8.43. Mannatech shares last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 440 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mannatech in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) by 1,090.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

