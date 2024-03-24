Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.20

Shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.20 and traded as low as $8.43. Mannatech shares last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 440 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mannatech in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MTEX
Mannatech Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mannatech
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) by 1,090.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mannatech Company Profile
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mannatech
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Trading Halts Explained
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.