LVW Advisors LLC Sells 728 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of BATS:NOBL traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $99.64. 460,099 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.58. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
