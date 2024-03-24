LVW Advisors LLC Sells 728 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $99.64. 460,099 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.58. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.