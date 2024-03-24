LVW Advisors LLC Sells 15,762 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,140 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 15,762 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 42.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,611,240 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $72,006,000 after acquiring an additional 480,156 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth $798,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in eBay by 1.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,785,607 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $122,817,000 after buying an additional 43,616 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in eBay by 14.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 279,084 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after buying an additional 34,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in eBay by 20.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,018 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $99,660,000 after purchasing an additional 387,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.42. 5,071,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,786,431. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $52.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.