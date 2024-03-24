LVW Advisors LLC Sells 1,166 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,422.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,824 shares of company stock worth $994,558. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rollins stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $46.54. 1,149,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $47.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.83.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

