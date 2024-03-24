LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 2,257 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 98.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,595,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,143. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $158.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

