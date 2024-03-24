LVW Advisors LLC Makes New $489,000 Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5,225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,351,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,406 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,104,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,650,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,887 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after purchasing an additional 758,127 shares during the period. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $356.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $301.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.26.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HCA stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $329.94. 710,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,502. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $308.14 and its 200-day moving average is $272.23. The company has a market cap of $87.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $334.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $513,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $513,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,840 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,869. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

