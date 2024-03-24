LVW Advisors LLC Invests $660,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in American Electric Power by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in American Electric Power by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,374,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005,474. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $96.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 82.82%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.08.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

