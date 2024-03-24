LVW Advisors LLC Has $760,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 180.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,431,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,331,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $1,008,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,129 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EOG. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.75.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.84. 3,152,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,338,501. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.51 and a 200-day moving average of $121.65. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.56 and a 12 month high of $136.79. The company has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.