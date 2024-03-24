LVW Advisors LLC Has $474,000 Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 88.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,081 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Masco by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $3,249,270.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,597 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Stock Down 1.4 %

MAS traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.10. 1,627,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.40. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $78.85.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 3,111.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Masco’s payout ratio is 28.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Masco in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Masco

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.