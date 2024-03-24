LVW Advisors LLC Has $466,000 Stock Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 16.8% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 20.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 645,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,541,000 after acquiring an additional 111,451 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 83.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,717,000 after acquiring an additional 254,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 4.8% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GMAB. Citigroup lowered Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group upgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

NASDAQ GMAB traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $29.92. The company had a trading volume of 358,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,929. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average is $31.29.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $675.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.14 million. On average, research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

