LVW Advisors LLC Has $365,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 77.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,645 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

TIP traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.35. 2,385,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,493. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.56. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

