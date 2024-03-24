LVW Advisors LLC Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $913,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 5,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $394.07. 1,562,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,308. The stock has a market cap of $139.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $383.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $242.29 and a 12 month high of $403.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

