LVW Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,386,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 480 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 198.8% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 22,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total transaction of $4,733,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,311,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,205,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total value of $4,733,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,311,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,205,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total value of $249,997.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,079,246.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,169,296 shares of company stock worth $326,477,726 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.32.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $307.77. 3,779,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,638,843. The stock has a market cap of $298.54 billion, a PE ratio of 73.28, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.58 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $292.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.17.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

