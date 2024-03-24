Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Lumos Pharma from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Lumos Pharma stock opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19. Lumos Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $4.55.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.01. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,659.39% and a negative return on equity of 85.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumos Pharma will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUMO. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its primary product candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

