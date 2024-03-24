Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LITE. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 4.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,833,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,455,000 after acquiring an additional 146,014 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 26.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,624,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,396,000 after acquiring an additional 337,096 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 94.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,452,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,416,000 after acquiring an additional 704,662 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,716,000 after acquiring an additional 405,140 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,196,000 after acquiring an additional 43,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LITE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Lumentum from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lumentum from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lumentum from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.
Lumentum Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $50.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.10. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $65.16.
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $366.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.44 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Lumentum
In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 9,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $487,524.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
About Lumentum
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
