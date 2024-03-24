LS Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.6% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keating Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,805,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 18,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VIG stock opened at $181.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $183.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.80.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

