LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,719 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 15.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 18.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 425,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,057,000 after buying an additional 65,808 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 21.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 551,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 96,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,237,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC set a $37.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $31,908.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,773 shares of company stock worth $1,449,278. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.2 %

WY opened at $35.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $35.81.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

