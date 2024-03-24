LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,465 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $909,430.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $909,430.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,797 shares of company stock worth $1,248,237. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TER opened at $110.75 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $119.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.09.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

