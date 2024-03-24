LS Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 2.2% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 671.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at BlackRock
In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BlackRock Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $824.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $845.00. The firm has a market cap of $122.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $803.29 and a 200 day moving average of $739.60.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BlackRock Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.88%.
BlackRock Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
