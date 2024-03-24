LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 161 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 51.0% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,526,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 189.3% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.47.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $6,217,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $363,937.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,353,349.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,242 shares of company stock worth $5,929,355 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WM opened at $211.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $213.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.00%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

