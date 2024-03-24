LS Investment Advisors LLC Invests $202,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,150 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 10,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,520 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $734,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.19.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $99.48 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.65 and a fifty-two week high of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.76.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

