LS Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the period. CSX makes up about 1.9% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth about $1,172,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CSX by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,471,000 after acquiring an additional 739,411 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in CSX by 142.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,278,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,891 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSX by 414.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 41,524 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 25.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,169,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,950,000 after acquiring an additional 236,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $37.35 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

