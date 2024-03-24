LS Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,240,500,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 1.1 %

DFS stock opened at $125.76 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $127.90. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Sunday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Discover Financial Services

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.