Lpwm LLC Sells 125 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Lpwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,999,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,812,000 after acquiring an additional 79,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,032,000 after acquiring an additional 70,494 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,171,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,767,000 after acquiring an additional 40,267 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,154,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,197,000 after acquiring an additional 49,114 shares during the period.

VBR opened at $187.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.33 and a 200 day moving average of $170.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.94 and a 52-week high of $189.40. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

