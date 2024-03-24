Lpwm LLC Has $10.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lpwm LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Lpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Peoples Bank KS boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

