Lpwm LLC Buys 75 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lpwm LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Financial Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 88,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $550,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $346.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.89. The firm has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $237.32 and a 12 month high of $348.88.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

