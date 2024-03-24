Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.12.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $258.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,493,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,726. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

