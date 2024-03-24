LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $72.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LIVN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho raised shares of LivaNova from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LivaNova

LivaNova Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $55.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.63. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $59.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.94 and a beta of 0.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. LivaNova had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LivaNova will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LivaNova

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in LivaNova by 452.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

(Get Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.