Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.50 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LINC. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Educational Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of LINC stock opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $10.81. The company has a market cap of $335.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $102.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, Director J Barry Morrow sold 5,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $52,940.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,942.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 286,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $2,861,360.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 996,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,938,205.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Barry Morrow sold 5,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $52,940.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,942.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 583,692 shares of company stock valued at $5,858,793 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,206,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 637.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 28,252 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

