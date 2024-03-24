Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 2,802 Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Legato Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 37,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 17,460 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 35,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 19,295 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $666,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,916,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,030,000 after purchasing an additional 98,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,916,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,883,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,705. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.42. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $31.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 2.55.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $363.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.93 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Roth Capital raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

