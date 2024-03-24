Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 12,595 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Legato Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,719 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,595 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $637,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 178,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 24,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,058,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,119,000 after acquiring an additional 749,370 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 4.7 %

Cathay General Bancorp stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.02. The stock had a trading volume of 543,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,037. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.12. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.68.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $205.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.95 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $304,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,885,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

See Also

