Legato Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Gentherm worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $371,330,000 after buying an additional 23,053 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,558,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,989,000 after purchasing an additional 14,046 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 6.1% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,704,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,496,000 after purchasing an additional 97,293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 10.8% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,173,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,678,000 after purchasing an additional 114,445 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,361. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.92.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.36. Gentherm had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $366.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

THRM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Gentherm from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

