Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,325 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 46,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 10,093 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 483,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,521,000 after acquiring an additional 66,812 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.41. 470,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,721. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $58.12 and a 1 year high of $100.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.61 and a 200-day moving average of $87.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on WTFC. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on WTFC

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

In other Wintrust Financial news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wintrust Financial

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.