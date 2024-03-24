Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,476 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 15.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 16.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 57.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

Shares of CTRE stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.98. The company had a trading volume of 917,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,524. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.03. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $24.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a current ratio of 8.67.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.57%.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CTRE

About CareTrust REIT

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.