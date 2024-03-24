Legato Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $2,202,726.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,389,015.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $736,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,604 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $2,202,726.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,389,015.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,387 shares of company stock valued at $10,771,950 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cytokinetics Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $67.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,411,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,910. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.38. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.45) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CYTK. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Cytokinetics Profile

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

