Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $929,000 in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 105,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zeta Global by 97.2% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 663,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 327,100 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,642,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Zeta Global by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 140,578 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zeta Global by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 15,424 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth about $922,000. 41.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZETA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.05. 1,408,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,289. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.53 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 123.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Zeta Global Profile

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.