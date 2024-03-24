Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $846,000 in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 71,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Arhaus in the second quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the first quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the first quarter worth $36,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Arhaus by 428,800.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the second quarter worth $45,000. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Arhaus Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Arhaus stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.15. 1,465,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,306. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82. Arhaus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.39.

Arhaus Announces Dividend

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Arhaus had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $344.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Arhaus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arhaus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARHS

About Arhaus

(Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.