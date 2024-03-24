Legato Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 87.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,601,000 after purchasing an additional 533,083 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 54.4% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 99,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 35,032 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 368.9% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 277,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 218,570 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 12.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,033,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,470,000 after acquiring an additional 562,232 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at $1,016,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FHI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.41. 1,046,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.51. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $45.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.97 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.84%.

FHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $32,751.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,882.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 13,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $500,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,240.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $32,751.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,882.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,435 shares of company stock valued at $4,092,831 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

