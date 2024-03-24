Legato Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 109.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Addus HomeCare worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,809,000 after acquiring an additional 57,040 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 788,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 2.2 %

Addus HomeCare stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.50. 135,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $77.30 and a 12 month high of $114.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.13. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $276.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

