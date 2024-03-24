Legato Capital Management LLC Has $989,000 Stake in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,292 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Docebo were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 60.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 30.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 53.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 58.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.35. 57,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 559.51 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Docebo Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $56.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. Docebo had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $49.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Docebo Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCBO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Docebo from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Docebo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Docebo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Docebo from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Docebo from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Docebo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

