Legato Capital Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 93,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,977,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 270.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 309,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,371,000 after acquiring an additional 225,614 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the third quarter worth $479,000. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000.

Get Carter's alerts:

Insider Transactions at Carter’s

In related news, Director Mark Hipp sold 1,875 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $153,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,055.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carter’s Stock Down 1.5 %

Carter’s stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.35. The stock had a trading volume of 705,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.28. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $88.03.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.81 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Carter’s

Carter’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.