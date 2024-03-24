Legato Capital Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 81.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,011 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 26,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,978,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,528,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 28.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 18,167 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 14.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SpartanNash news, Director William R. Voss sold 16,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $326,149.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,520.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SpartanNash Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.02. 121,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,464. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.13. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $25.40. The firm has a market cap of $690.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is 58.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPTN. TheStreet raised SpartanNash from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

