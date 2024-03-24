Legato Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 509.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total transaction of $40,208.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.40.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

LAD stock traded down $5.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,250. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $331.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $293.97 and its 200-day moving average is $286.52.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

