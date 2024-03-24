Legato Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Legato Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,859 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 423,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,675,000 after buying an additional 18,166 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 28,534 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NARI stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.32. 914,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,611. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $71.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,477.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NARI shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Inari Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Inari Medical from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,003,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,265,564.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Inari Medical



Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Featured Articles

