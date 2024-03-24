Legato Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Legato Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evolus were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Evolus by 979.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Evolus during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Evolus during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Evolus by 453.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Evolus during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,225. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64. Evolus, Inc. has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $15.43.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 5,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $78,954.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,477.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider David Moatazedi sold 7,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $100,794.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 792,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,364,801.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 5,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $78,954.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,477.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,733 shares of company stock valued at $744,575 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

EOLS has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Evolus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Evolus Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

